Delhi govt announces Rs 18,066 minimum wage for unskilled, Rs 19,929 for semi-skilled workers

Two days after taking charge of office, Delhi Chief Minsiter Atishi on Wednesday announced Rs 18,066 minimum wage for unskilled, Rs 19,929 for semi-skilled, and Rs 21,917 for skilled workers. Addressing a press conference, Atishi said apart from the basic amenities of good electricity, water, schools and hospitals, the Delhi government has done a historic job which was not possible in the entire nation, that is, to provide highest minimum wages.

"If you look at the minimum wages provided in the country, then you'll see that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has provided the highest. Poor and those who work on daily wages like labourers , plumbers etc, get minimum wages. To stop exploitation of them, Delhi government has taken minimum wages to a historic level," Delhi CM Atishi said.

Atishi added that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government implemented minimum wages for city labourers which were "highest" in the country.

However, she accused the BJP of being "anti poor" and claimed that the minimum wages in states ruled by the saffron party were "perhaps half of what was being paid in Delhi."

Atishi said that the Kejriwal government not only implemented minimum wages through court, but also ensured its revision twice every year, despite obstruction by the BJP.

Earlier this week, Atishi took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi and said she would work like Bharat did by keeping his elder brother Lord Ram's 'khadaun' (wooden slippers) on Ayodhya's throne.

She did not sit on the chair used by Kejriwal and said that his chair would remain unoccupied in the chief minister's office. She sat on a white chair, which was placed next to Kejriwal's chair.

Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including those of education, revenue, finance, power and PWD.

"I will work for four months as the chief minister of Delhi like Bharat did by keeping Lord Ram's khadaun on the throne. Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity in politics by stepping down. The BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image," she said after taking charge.