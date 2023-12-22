Delhi govt to send COVID samples for RT-PCR test, genome sequencing amid spike in cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

New Delhi: Amid uptick in the COVID cases, the Delhi health department has ordered the authorities to send an “adequate” number of samples for RT-PCR test, officials said on Thursday (December 21), while also noting that they have been directed to conduct the genome sequencing of the COVID-positive RT-PCR samples, they added. This comes after India on Thursday recorded 594 new COVID infections, taking the number of active cases to 2,669, according to Union health ministry data.

What did the officials say on rising COVID cases?

According to the officials, a meeting was conducted by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to review the preparedness of the health facilities to deal with ILI/SARI (influenza-like illness/severe acute respiratory infections) on Wednesday, officials said.

"Adequate number of Covid samples are to be sent for RT-PCR testing, as per guidelines. Genome sequencing of positive RT-PCR samples is to be performed, as per guidelines. And, measures are to be taken for raising community awareness for avoiding overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings, and wearing masks in crowded and close settings and in hospital premises," an official said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research maintains the data of COVID tests. The Delhi government has urged the organisation to share the data with the government, the official added.

On Tuesday, the number of RT-PCR tests done in Kerala and Karnataka was 537 and 487, with positivity rate 20.75 per cent and 2.41 per cent, respectively, they said. In Delhi, the number of RT-PCR tests done and positivity on the same day was 208 and 0.48 per cent.

Health Minister’s meeting on respiratory medicine

According to the officials, in view of the spike in cases of respiratory illness in China, including pneumonia in children, last month, Bharadwaj had convened a meeting with experts on respiratory medicine on November 30.

"After detailed discussions, it was decided that the experts would develop an SOP regarding the number and types of samples to be tested by multiplex PCR in culture negative, severe pneumonia cases and to maintain adequate stock of anti-viral drugs," a senior official said.

Mock drills were conducted at all the Delhi government hospitals during December 13-17 to assess the preparedness on various parameters such as bed capacity, available human resources, human resource capacity, referral services, testing capacities, logistics, availability of medical oxygen, etc, he said.

(With PTI inputs)