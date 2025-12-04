Delhi govt to install 305 mist sprayers at nine hotspots as CM Rekha Gupta pushes new anti-pollution drive The Delhi government is set to expand mist spray technology across major roads and hotspots to curb dust pollution. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced new committees, digital monitoring tools and strict enforcement measures to support the initiative.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government is preparing a major push to deploy mist spray technology across the capital to fight rising air pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday. Mist spray systems use fine water droplets to reduce dust levels, which remain a major contributor to poor air quality in the city. Gupta inspected the mist sprayers installed at ITO and shared that work is progressing to install 305 additional units at nine major pollution hotspots.

Mist technology shows early promise

Gupta highlighted that early trials of mist sprayers in several New Delhi Municipal Council zones have delivered encouraging results. "We are preparing an extensive plan to cover all the roads in Delhi with mist spray machines. Mist sprayers fitted on 35 poles at ITO are showing good results," she said. The Chief Minister also emphasised that the government has decided to set up a high-level committee consisting of experts from different fields to guide future pollution-control measures.

Expert panel and departmental coordination

Officials confirmed that the newly announced panel will include senior representatives from multiple departments along with specialists from IITs and environmental sciences. The committee will be given special authority to propose and supervise pollution mitigation steps. Gupta added that major departments, including PWD, DSIIDC and DDA have been instructed to repair potholes, repave stretches of roads, plant greenery on dividers and traffic islands, and take other measures to lower dust emissions. She urged citizens to actively report potholes on the Delhi government portal. Gupta also encouraged resident welfare associations to distribute electric heaters to security personnel to minimise biomass burning during winter.

Digital monitoring and stricter enforcement

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the 311 Green App is being upgraded to act as a single-window platform for monitoring potholes, dust hotspots and brown patches across the city. He noted that a six-month action plan is being implemented to enforce dust-free measures in identified areas. Sirsa added that strict action will be taken against vehicles that fall below BS-IV norms and that e-autos will be prioritised to strengthen last-mile connectivity and promote extensive Metro use. He affirmed that mist-spray dust mitigation, which has shown strong pilot results, will be expanded across Delhi.

