Delhi air improves slightly as AQI settles in 'very poor' category; government forms task force CM Gupta has directed every city agency to step up work on road maintenance and cleanliness, stressing that quick action on the ground is essential for improving air quality. She warned that any delay in these tasks would not be tolerated.

New Delhi:

Delhi air has shown signs of improvement with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling below 400 in several areas of the national capital, as it had entered a severe category on Wednesday. However, the air in Delhi continues to remain ‘very poor’. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Akshardham area has been recorded at 318. A thick layer of smog is clearly visible in the sky.

In the Ghazipur area, the AQI was recorded at 318 this morning. Visuals from the area show commuters travelling on the road amid a thick shroud of smog.

Anand Vihar area also registered an AQI of 318, with air quality deemed in the ‘very poor’ category.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Delhi Government forms panel

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has formed a panel to curb pollution in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered all the government departments to work on war footing to provide relief to the people from toxic air.

Government ministers, senior officials, experts and environmental scientists will work together to suggest a solution amid rising pollution levels in the national capital.

The committee will also be granted special powers.

Agencies instructed to maintain roads, clear waste

Besides, CM Gupta has directed every city agency to step up work on road maintenance and cleanliness, stressing that quick action on the ground is essential for improving air quality. She warned that any delay in these tasks would not be tolerated, calling clean and dust-free roads a key part of the capital’s anti-pollution plan.

Under the new instructions, all government departments must locate and fix potholes within 72 hours. They have also been told to ensure that no section of road remains damaged after the deadline.

The Delhi Development Authority has been asked to keep its roads tidy, clear waste from open plots.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also been instructed to fix worn-out stretches situated under elevated metro corridors and adopt better dust-control methods in these areas.