Delhi: Govt school student hospitalised after teacher slaps over 'forgetting to bring textbook'

A standard 6 student of a Delhi government school in the Tukmirpur area was hospitalised days after he was allegedly slapped by a teacher for forgetting to carry his Hindi textbook to the classroom, police said on Thursday (August 17).

The police had received information from GTB Hospital on Saturday that a 12-year-old boy was admitted after he was slapped by his school teacher on August 7, according to a senior police official.

Based on the complaint filed by the student’s father, a case was registered against the teacher, identified as Sadul Hasan, under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC on Saturday at Dayalpur police station.

The police said that the teacher was angry at the student as he had forgotten to bring his Hindi textbook to school.

“When the boy was going out of the class, Hasan stopped him from leaving and slapped the student. The accused had also allegedly pressed the victim's neck,” the police said.

After the boy’s condition worsened following the incident, the student was shifted to the hospital and his father approached the police, they said.

The teacher was arrested and later let off on bail, they added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

