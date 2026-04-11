Delhi government releases draft EV policy, incentives proposed from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh across categories

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has released the draft of its new Electric Vehicle policy in the public domain, inviting suggestions and feedback from citizens and experts before it is implemented. Officials said the policy will be finalised after incorporating necessary changes based on public input. The aim is to reduce vehicular pollution in the city by encouraging the purchase and use of electric vehicles.

The proposed policy includes revised subsidies and incentives from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh across different EV categories, such as two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and goods carriers, along with tax exemptions and scrappage benefits.

Key subsidy structure under the draft Delhi EV policy

Two-wheelers: Under the draft policy, purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers are structured in phases. In the first year, buyers may receive Rs 10,000 per kWh, capped at Rs 30,000. This reduces to Rs 6,600 per kWh, up to Rs 20,000 in the second year, and Rs 3,300 per kWh, up to Rs 10,000 in the third year. A scrappage incentive of Rs 10,000 is also proposed for those replacing older BS IV or earlier vehicles.

Three-wheelers: For electric auto rickshaws in the L5M category, the policy proposes a purchase incentive of Rs 50,000 in the first year, Rs 40,000 in the second year, and Rs 30,000 in the third year. In addition, a scrappage incentive of Rs 25,000 is planned for replacing older CNG or BS IV three-wheelers.

Goods vehicles: Electric four-wheeler goods vehicles in the N1 category are also set to receive financial support. The purchase incentive is proposed at Rs 1,00,000 in the first year, Rs 75,000 in the second year, and Rs 50,000 in the third year. A scrappage incentive of Rs 50,000 will be available for scrapping older BS IV vehicles.

Electric cars: For private electric cars, the policy does not propose a direct purchase subsidy. However, a scrappage incentive of Rs 1,00,000 is planned for replacing older BS IV or earlier cars. This benefit will apply to vehicles priced up to Rs 30 lakh and will be limited to the first 1,00,000 applicants.

The policy also proposes full exemption on road tax and registration fees for most EV categories, along with direct benefit transfers for subsidies. Benefits will apply only to Delhi residents and vehicles registered in the capital.

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