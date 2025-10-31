Delhi gang war: 22-year-old notorious criminal killed in Seelampur shootout; police launch manhunt According to police sources, Misbah had a serious criminal history, with seven cases registered against him including murder, attempted murder, robbery and violations under the Arms Act. He was associated with the Hashim Baba gang and had recently been released from jail in July.

New Delhi:

A notorious criminal was killed after a gang war erupted in Delhi’s Seelampur on Tuesday. Around 10:40 pm, unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire on the victim near Jama Masjid in the area. As per reports, more than 20 rounds were fired.

The police rushed the injured to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased has been identified as Misbah (22).

According to police sources, Misbah had a serious criminal history, with seven cases registered against him including murder, attempted murder, robbery and violations under the Arms Act. He was associated with the Hashim Baba gang and had recently been released from jail in July. The killing occurred near the house of the gangster Chhenu.

Multiple teams formed to nab perpetrators

Forensic teams are collecting evidence from the crime scene. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

Delhi Police stated that the accused will be apprehended soon.

Youth arrested for waving illegal firearm

In Delhi, a 20-year-old man has been arrested for posting a video on social media showing him waving an illegal firearm. Police reported that Jainesh, a resident of Mohan Garden, was apprehended from the Janakpuri area. He is a student of class 11. During the arrest, police recovered a gun and a cartridge from his possession.

Authorities took cognisance of several videos posted by Jainesh on social media and proceeded with the arrest. During questioning, the accused revealed that he had purchased the firearm from Ritik, a local resident, who allegedly has links with criminals.

Officials stated that efforts are underway to identify the gang involved in weapons trafficking. Jainesh lives with his parents; his father runs a medical store while his mother works as a billing manager in a private company. Reports suggest that Jainesh came under Ritik’s influence, who encouraged him to keep the firearm to assert dominance among his peers.