Delhi fog alert! Heavy rain expected today, cold wave continues with sharp temperature drop

Follow us on Image Source : X Heavy rain expected today in Delhi

Delhi NCR woke up to dense fog today as well. However, a slight relief from fog is expected today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the region. The rain will be accompanied by chilly winds, intensifying the cold wave. Trains and flight services are also disrupted due to fog in the National capital.

Cold wave in Delhi

IMD has issued a rain alert in Delhi as the city is expected to witness heavy rainfall over the weekend, on January 11 and 12. The Delhi Meteorological Centre on Friday stated that night temperatures are expected to drop further.

Delhi NCR temperature

As per the update shared by Delhi met center, a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius is expected in Delhi.

The maximum temperature in Noida is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius, and the minimum would be 8 degrees Celsius. In Ghaziabad, the maximum temperature may increase to 20 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will drop to 5 degrees Celsius. In Gurugram, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi AQI

The air quality in the National capital is nearing the “severe” category, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 397 in the “very poor” category on Friday, according to the CPCB. Out of 29 monitoring stations, 18 stations, including Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka and Jahangirpuri, recorded AQI readings in the “severe” category, with readings above 400.

Rain expected in these states

According to the Meteorological Department, rain with thunderstorms on January 11 is expected in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Which may spread to Uttarakhand on 11 and 12 January.

As per the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, light to moderate rain with thunder is expected in some parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions, along with the possibility of hailstorms in certain areas on January 11.

Rajasthan's Karauli witnessed the lowest minimum temperature - 3.3 degrees Celsius on Friday.