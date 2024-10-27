Delhi: Fire breaks out at PNB branch in Shahdara, ATM gutted | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire Brigade officials at the site

A fire broke out at Punjab and National Bank's (PNB) branch in the Shahdara's Gandhi Nagar area on Saturday night. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said a portion of the bank was gutted. There was no report of any injury in the fire incident.

"We received a call at 7.32. The fire was controlled immediately. An ATM, cash deposit machine and a passbook printing machine caught fire," said Fire Officer Anup Singh.

A call was received about the blaze at the PNB branch in Shahdara's Gandhi Nagar area and three fire tenders were pressed into service, he added.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, the official said, adding the cause of the fire would be known after the investigation had been completed.

Two die in Raipur building fire

In another fire incident, two persons died and two others were injured after a fire erupted in a building in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Saturday.

Police were alerted after flamers were seen raging on the second floor of the residential-cum-commercial building situated near Mini Mata Chowk late this evening.

Police personnel, a fire tender, and an ambulance were rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, a police official said.

"Thick smoke filled the building's premises. A man and a woman were found lying unconscious. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared as brought dead," he said.

(With agencies inputs)

