Delhi: Fire breaks out at PNB branch in Shahdara, ATM gutted | VIDEO

A fire broke out at Punjab and National Bank's (PNB) branch in the Shahdara's Gandhi Nagar area on Saturday night. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said a portion of the bank was gutted. There was no report of any injury in the fire incident.
"We received a call at 7.32. The fire was controlled immediately. An ATM, cash deposit machine and a passbook printing machine caught fire," said Fire Officer Anup Singh.
A call was received about the blaze at the PNB branch in Shahdara's Gandhi Nagar area and three fire tenders were pressed into service, he added.
The fire was brought under control within an hour, the official said, adding the cause of the fire would be known after the investigation had been completed.
(With agencies inputs)
