Attention-seeking Delhi man arrested for hoax bomb threats: A case of misguided fame

Shubham Upadhyay, 25, was arrested for allegedly posting bomb threats at Delhi's airport in a misguided quest for attention.

In a bizarre twist straight out of a dark comedy, a 25-year-old unemployed man from Delhi has been taken into custody after he allegedly posted bomb threats to flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport, all in a misguided attempt to grab some attention.

Shubham Upadhyay, a resident of Uttam Nagar, confessed to making the threats after being inspired by reports of similar hoaxes he’d seen on television.

Over the past week, the skies have been anything but calm, with over 275 flights receiving bomb threats since October 14. Upadhyay's antics only add to this alarming trend, marking him as the second person arrested amidst the chaos—following a 17-year-old from Chhattisgarh who had his issues with a friend over money.

According to the Delhi Police, two threatening messages were sent through an email account linked to Upadhyay late on the night of October 26. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani stated,

"Immediate action was taken and standard security protocols were followed, but the threats turned out to be a hoax." Thankfully, the only thing disrupted was Upadhyay’s hopes of achieving internet fame.

It seems the wannabe instigator believed that by mimicking the criminals he saw on TV, he could gain notoriety. However, his plan fell apart faster than a cheap cardboard box in a rainstorm. Upon tracing the messages back to his account, police apprehended him, leading to his revelation about seeking attention.

While the authorities have assured the public that security measures are robust and there’s no cause for alarm, the incident has drawn sharp criticism. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reiterated the government’s commitment to passenger safety, emphasizing that such malicious acts will not be tolerated.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has also waded into the matter, issuing a stern advisory to social media platforms to quickly act against the spread of misinformation. Their message is clear: hoax bomb threats are no laughing matter, and those trying to turn a prank into a trend may find themselves facing serious consequences.

As Upadhyay faces the fallout from his misguided quest for attention, one can only hope this serves as a cautionary tale for anyone else thinking about hopping on the hoax bandwagon. Perhaps next time, he might consider a less dangerous way to get noticed—like joining a talent show or starting a YouTube channel instead. For now, though, he’s grounded, and the skies can finally breathe a sigh of relief.