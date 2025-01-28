Delhi elections: Sewer-like smell coming from Yamua, only BJP govt can fix it, says Yogi at poll rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Delhi elections: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Yamuna pollution issue. While addressing a public gathering in Mangolpuri Assembly Constituency in Delhi, the CM said a foul smell was coming from Yamuna when he was crossing the Ghaziabad area.

"When I was coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi today. Yamuna ji, which was once a symbol of faith for all of us, there was a foul smell coming from there, it smelled like sewer. The people who have suffered the sins of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi will be freed of their sins soon," he said.

There is only one way to get rid of the menace that a BJP government should be formed in Delhi as well, he asserted.

Addressing another BJP rally in Delhi's Okhla, the chief minister asserted that the AAP has committed 'sin' by settling Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in the South Delhi constituency.

The AAP government has turned Delhi into a "garbage dump" and neglected basic facilities for people while helping illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to settle down in Okhla area in the city, he added.

AAP turned Delhi into garbage dump: Yogi

Earlier last week, addressing his first rally in the Kirari area for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, Yogi alleged that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had committed the "sin" of converting the Yamuna into a "dirty drain".

"Yesterday, I along with all my ministers took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj where Maha Kumbh is on. I want to ask Kejriwal whether he can bathe in the Yamuna in Delhi along with his ministers. He should answer if he has any moral courage," he added.

