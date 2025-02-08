Amit Shah reacts to Delhi election results: 'Delhi can't be misled by repeated false promises'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Uniion Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reacted to the results of the Delhi Assembly elections after Election Commission trends suggested a confortable win for the BJP. In a post on X, he said, "Delhiites have shown that the public cannot be mislead by repeated false promises. The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes."

He further lauded BJP national and state presidents JP Nadda and Virendra Sachdeva. Shah said, "I heartily congratulate all the workers of Delhi BJP who worked day and night for this grand victory in Delhi, BJP National President JP Nadda and state president Virendra Sachdeva."

"Be it the respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorized colony residents or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of PM Modi," Shah added.

Nitin Gadkari calls it victory of 'Shusasan'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also reacted to BJP's historic win. He said, "This is the victory of development and good governance! The historic victory of the BJP in Delhi is the people's stamp of approval on the all-round development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Delhi, with the motto of development, good governance and sabka saath, sabka vikaas, we are moving ahead on the highway of development taking everyone along."

He congratulated the leadership and party workers on the huge win. Gadkari said, "I congratulate and felicitate PM Modi, Party president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. All party officials and party workers for this grand victory in the country's capital. Many thanks to the people of Delhi who stood with us!"