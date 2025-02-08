Delhi Election Results: BJP dismantles 'Kejri-wall', heads for landslide victory after 27 years | 10 Points

Finally, the BJP is able to dismantle the AAP’s 'Kejri-wall' and is heading towards landslide victory after 27 long years. The development comes as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a rout after an unchallenged decade, with the BJP heading for a huge victory in Delhi. For the Congress, it is a record it never wanted - three ducks in a row.
- As the 10-year rule of Aam Aadmi Party is set to end in the national capital, former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal accepted the mandate and congratulated the BJP on their victory, while urging them to fulfill the promises made during the campaign.
- The former Chief Minister also highlighted the work done by AAP in the field of health, education, and infrastructure over the past decade, reaffirming that his party would play a "constructive role" in opposition while serving the people.
- "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video address
- "We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people could be served," he added.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years. According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is ahead on 47 seats, having won 15 and leading on 32. While, AAP is ahead on 23, having won 11 and leading on 12. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time.
- The BJP has won eight seats in the Delhi election results, it includes Shalimar Bagh, rajouri Garden, Tri Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj and Gandhi Nagar.
- While, AAP has won seats of Kondli, Delhi Cantt, Sultanpur Majra, Sadar Bazar, Chandani Chowk, Ballimaran, Tilak Nagar, Tughlaqabad and Babarpur.
- The BJP workers and supporters have already started celebrating outside the party's office in New Delhi foreseeing a comeback in the national capital government after a long wait. BJP workers were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing, and singing at the party office.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdev and party workers on the BJP's apparent victory in the national capital almost after 27 years.
- In a post on X, Singh stated that the people of Delhi have given their trust and blessing to BJP almost after 27 years. "After almost 27 years, the people of Delhi have given their trust and blessings to BJP. For this, I express my gratitude to the people of Delhi," he posted on X.