Delhi Election Results: BJP dismantles 'Kejri-wall', heads for landslide victory after 27 years | 10 Points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP supporters celebrate BJP's victory in Delhi Assembly election.

Finally, the BJP is able to dismantle the AAP’s 'Kejri-wall' and is heading towards landslide victory after 27 long years. The development comes as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a rout after an unchallenged decade, with the BJP heading for a huge victory in Delhi. For the Congress, it is a record it never wanted - three ducks in a row.

Check top 10 developments of Delhi Assembly election