Delhi Election Results: BJP ends Kejriwal's decade-long reign after close vote share battle with AAP

Delhi Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form its government in Delhi after a gap of 27 years as it won 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls, while the AAP secured victories from 22 seats and the Congress drew a blank for a third straight time. BJP's Parvesh Verma and Tarvinder Singh Marwah emerged as the biggest giant-slayers, defeating AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia from the New Delhi and Jangpura constituencies respectively.

As per the Election Commission of India, the vote share difference between BJP and AAP was marginal which made the contest even more intense:

BJP’s vote share: 45.56%

45.56% AAP’s vote share: 43.57%

43.57% Congress' vote share: 6.34%

BJP ends AAP's dominance in Delhi

Despite a narrow vote share difference of around 2%, the BJP's superior seat tally secured a decisive victory, bringing an end to AAP’s decade-long dominance in Delhi. However, the gap in vote share would widen slightly when factoring in the support from BJP’s allies. The Janata Dal (United) secured 1.06% of the votes, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) recorded a vote share of 0.53%.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a 53.57-per cent vote share and bagged 62 seats. Despite a 38.51-per cent vote share, the BJP could win just eight of the 70 seats. The BJP will form its "double-engine" government in the capital as there is a party-led government at the Centre.

Some key winners in Delhi polls 2025

AAP candidate from Matia Mahal Aaley Mohammad Iqbal registered the highest victory margin of 42,724 votes in the polls, defeating BJP's Deepti Indora, according to the Election Commission's (EC) data. BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary won the Sangam Vihar seat by the lowest margin of 344 votes. Amid the BJP's sweeping victory, Chief Minister Atishi and three ministers in the outgoing AAP government -- Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat and Imran Hussain -- managed to secure wins. Outgoing health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was defeated by BJP's Shikha Roy by a margin of 3,188 votes from Greater Kailash.

