Delhi Election Results 2025: Congress gets duck again, party loses deposits in 67 seats

Delhi Election Results 2025: The Congress party's decline in Delhi continues unabated as it has once again failed to win a single seat in the 2025 Assembly Elections. This marks a hat trick of electoral wipeouts, with the grand old party drawing a blank for the third consecutive time in Delhi Assembly elections. Despite contesting all 70 seats, the party's candidates lost their deposits on 67 of them in a huge poll debacle. The three seats where the party managed to save its deposits are Badli, Kasturba Nagar and Nangloi Jat.

However, the party witnessed a slight increase in vote share, rising from 4.26% in 2020 to 6.4% this year.

Despite contesting all 70 seats, Congress managed to save its deposit on only three—Badli, Kasturba Nagar, and Nangloi Jat, reflecting its continued decline from the 15-year dominance under Sheila Dikshit (1998-2013).

Where did Congress save its deposit?

Badli Seat – Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav secured 41,071 votes (27% vote share) but finished third. Kasturba Nagar Seat – Congress candidate Abhishek Dutt managed 27,019 votes (32% vote share), securing second place. Nangloi Jat Seat – Congress candidate Rohit Chaudhary bagged 32,028 votes (20% vote share), finishing third.

Congress' performance in 2020

In 2020, Congress contested 66 seats and 63 of its candidates had to forfeit their security deposits. Only Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Devender Yadav from Badli and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar had managed to save their deposits.

Congress' performance in 2015

In 2015, the party contested on all seats but failed to won even a single a single seat and its 62 candidates lost deposits.

What is the rule?

According to the Election Commission's rules, a candidate has to achieve at least one-sixth or 16.67 per cent of the total polled votes in the constituency, to retain the security deposit. As per Sec. 34 (1) (b) of the R. P. Act 1951, a general candidate for contesting an Assembly election will have to make a security deposit of Rs 10,000. A candidate belonging to Scheduled Caste/Tribe will have to make a security deposit of Rs 5,000.

Notably, Congress was once considered as the dominant force in Delhi politics as it ruled the capital for 15 years straight from 1998 to 2013 under the leadership of the then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. However, it seems that the party has now been firmly rejected by the voters. If there’s any consolation for Congress, it’s the marginal increase in its vote share is the only consolation for Congress in this year's Assembly elections in Delhi as it rose by around 2% compared to 2020, when it had dipped below 5%.

