Delhi Election: BJP leaders openly distributing cash, no FIR filed against them, alleges Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kejriwal alleged that the BJP leaders are openly saying that they will buy the votes of the people of Delhi.

New Delhi: Minutes after an FIR was filed against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for violating the model code of conduct ahead of the Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reacted to the development and said the BJP leaders are openly distributing cash to lure voters, but no FIRs are being filed against them.

During the press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said, " We have got to know that they (BJP) have started to distribute gold chains to the public now. They have done this in two colonies...Their leaders are openly saying that they will buy the votes of the people of Delhi. I appeal to the public to take everything that they are distributing but don't sell your vote...Don't vote for anyone who distributes money, jackets, blankets etc.”

Arvind Kejriwal also took to X and said, their leaders openly distribute money, sarees, blankets, gold chains and get fake votes made, yet not even an FIR is registered, but an FIR is immediately registered against Chief Minister Atishi ji. He said the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting against the entire system as this rotten system has to be changed and cleaned together with the people. “Both BJP and Congress are part of the same rotten system,” he said.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered under BNS 223 (a) for violation of the Model Code of Conduct over the use of a Government vehicle for political purposes, Delhi Police said.

On complaint of MCC violation against her, Delhi CM Atishi says, "The whole country saw how Parvesh Verma was distributing Rs 1100. “Later, Parvesh Verma himself tweeted that he was holding a health camp and distribution specs. After that, he distributed bedsheets with his name on them. But the Election Commission doesn't see any MCC violation in this. The question arises - who is the Police with? Is there pressure on EC officials? We hope the commitment of a free and fair election given by EC will be implemented on the ground,: she said.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against a PWD official for violating the Model Code of Conduct, sources told PTI on Tuesday. A complaint was initially filed by the returning officer against Chief Minister Atishi, alleging the use of a government vehicle for political purposes on January 7, they said.



Following a detailed investigation, the police registered an FIR against the Public Works Department (PWD) official for using a government vehicle for election campaigning.



The case was filed at the Govind Puri Police Statin. A complaint letter regarding the matter was submitted to the assistant commissioner of police, Kalkaji.



"A complaint letter dated January 8 was received in this office regarding the violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the use of a government vehicle for political purposes," the FIR states.



It further read the directive that there is an absolute ban on the use of official vehicles for campaigning, electioneering or election-related travel during the polls. The matter is being further investigated.