Delhi: Six hospitalised after e-rickshaw charging sparks fire in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area The fire broke out around 3:30 am in the Farsh Bazar area and smoke spread to a nearby building, a Delhi Fire Service official said. Six residents, who reportedly suffocated due to the smoke, were rescued and taken to a hospital.

New Delhi:

At least six people, including two children, were hospitalised with asphyxiation symptoms following a fire that broke out in the ground floor of their building, where an e-rickshaw was being charged, in the national capital's Shahdara area, Delhi Police said on Monday (May 19).

The fire broke out around 3:30 am in the Farsh Bazar area and smoke spread to a nearby building, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said. Six residents, who reportedly suffocated due to the smoke, were rescued and taken to a hospital, he said.

One person, identified as Sunny, 30, sustained burns in the blaze. As per the police, the incident took place when the family was sleeping in the room adjacent to where the e-rickshaw was being charged. All the six of the family have been referred to the GTB Hospital for further treatment. Prima facie, the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit, said the Delhi Police.

Further details are awaited.