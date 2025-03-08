Delhi: Drunk e-rickshaw driver hits and kills minor girl, injures another in Ashok Vihar The medical reports of the driver, a resident of the Ashok Vihar Phase-2, confirmed that he was drunk at the time of the accident, police said.

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old girl was killed and another got injured after being hit by a driver in an inebriated condition in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area, an official said on Saturday. The accused Vinod Kumar, 38, has been arrested, they said.

"On Friday evening, the two girls were playing near their house when they were hit by an e-rickshaw. They were immediately taken to the hospital where one of them was declared dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received at around 5 pm, he said. The medical reports of Kumar, a resident of the Ashok Vihar Phase-2, confirmed that he was drunk at the time of the accident, Singh said.