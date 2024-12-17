DCP Traffic Shashank Jaiswal rescues army couple after their car overturns in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Car overturned in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, DCP Traffic Shashank Jaiswal (Inset)

An Army couple was rescued by Delhi DCP Traffic after they were trapped inside their car which overturned in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan. According to the information, the incident happened at GGR PDR before Dhaula Kuan.

Providing details about the accident, DCP Traffic IPS Shashank Jaiswal said that he was passing by when he saw a car overturned and a couple trapped inside it. He quickly pulled over and reached out to help. With the help of other people standing nearby, DCP Jaiswal pulled the army couple out of the car. He said that the couple were saved and were fine.

Weather conditions worsen in Delhi

As winter grips the country, fog conditions prevail in the national capital. Due to the dense fog, and rising pollution visibility is significantly reduced during the night and early morning which poses difficulty for commuters. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi has also plunged into a severe category with an AQI of 424 after days of betterment.

Given that, the GRAP IV restrictions have been imposed in the national capital. Delhi Traffic Police on Monday intensified checks on vehicles following the implementation of restrictive measures to combat air pollution. There are over 10 entry points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city, he said.

Man, grandson injured in road accident in Delhi

Earlier on Monday, a speeding car rammed into half a dozen pedestrians injuring two of them on Monday in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said. As per the police officials, Rajesh Kumar Kamra, 55, and his seven-year-old grandson, Mannat, were admitted to the hospital where the child is stated to be critical.