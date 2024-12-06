Delhi Court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody in MCOCA case till Dec 13

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Naresh Balyan

A Delhi court on Friday sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Naresh Balyan to police custody till December 13 in connection with an alleged organised crime case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja granted police’s request for custody to further interrogate Balyan in the case filed under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Balyan, the MLA from Uttam Nagar, was arrested on December 4, 2024, in relation to the ongoing investigation into organised crime activities. The police had moved an application seeking his custodial interrogation to probe his alleged involvement in the crime syndicate. The MLA was produced before the court after the expiration of his one-day judicial custody.

During the hearing, the prosecution argued that Balyan’s custodial interrogation was essential to uncover the full extent of his role in the alleged criminal activities. The police claimed that they had gathered evidence linking the MLA to organised crime, and his custody would aid in uncovering further details.

In response, Balyan’s defense team opposed the police plea, arguing that the arrest was politically motivated and that he had no involvement in any criminal activities. His lawyers emphasized that he had already been granted bail in a separate extortion case earlier, and the police had failed to establish any substantial evidence linking him to the current charges.

The court, however, allowed the police’s request for custody, noting that further interrogation was needed in the case. Balyan’s legal team is expected to approach the court for bail in the coming days.

The case against Balyan has drawn significant attention due to his political affiliation with AAP, and the arrest comes amid increasing scrutiny of organised crime cases in the capital. His detention is likely to intensify the ongoing political debate surrounding the AAP government in Delhi.

Balyan’s arrest follows a series of legal troubles, with the MLA also facing allegations in previous cases, including one related to extortion. The police are continuing their investigation into his alleged connections with criminal elements.