Delhi court grants CBI permission to prosecute AAP's Satyendar Jain in disproportionate assets case

The Rouse Avenue Court has set January 22 as the next date for hearing the case. The court will take cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Jan 13, 2025 19:49 IST, Updated : Jan 13, 2025 19:51 IST
Delhi Court grants permission to CBI to prosecute Satyendar jain
Image Source : PTI/FILE AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute former NCT Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. During the proceedings, the federal investigating agency informed the court that it obtained requisite sanctions to prosecute Jain in a disproportionate asset case.

The central probe agency made the submission before special judge Jitendra Singh, who posted the hearing on January 22. On January 22, the court will hear the case on taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI. 

The CBI has alleged that Jain has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income while functioning as a public servant to the extent of approximately Rs 1.62 crore between February 14, 2015 and May 31, 2017.

Money laundering case against Jain

Earlier on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate told the Delhi court that there was enough evidence to put former AAP minister Satyendar Jain on trial while seeking to frame charges against him in a money laundering case.

"There is sufficient evidence, including statements of witnesses, against the accused to put them on trial," the ED counsel said. The court sought certain clarifications from the agency on the point of charge proposed to be framed against Jain and posed queries to the investigating officer during the hearing.

Notably, ED arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. On October 18, 2024, the court granted bail to Jain in the case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".

(With inputs from agencies)

