Delhi coaching centre deaths horror: 'Institute has completely blocked drainage system,' highlights report

Delhi Chief Secretary on Tuesday submitted the enquiry report to Minister Atishi in Old Rajinder Nagar incident where three civil services aspirants died after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar where a library was set up. The deceased were dentified as Uttar Pradesh's Shreya Yadav, Telangana's Tanya Soni and Kerala's Navin Dalwin. The NHRC has also issued notices to the Delhi government, city police chief and municipal commissioner in connection.

According to the report submitted to Atishi, the coaching institute has completely blocked the drainage system and also has not taken additional safeguards to meet out such type of eventualities. It read, "...The parking access to the institute is directly exposed to the road and in case of heavy rain, water instead of going into the stormwater drain enters directly into this parking area. There was no vigil on the part of security staff as a result water uninterruptedly crosses the parking area and entered into the basement and ultimately taking the precious life of three bright children."

"However, the Assistant Engineer(M-1)/KBZ responsible for maintenance of the drains system of area has been suspended with immediate effect and services of Junior Engineer (M-1)/KBZ has been terminated forthwith. Executive Engineer (M-1) has been showcaused for seeking an explanation on the incident..."

Meanwhile, five accused arrested have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court. The five accused — Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarabjeet Singh, the four co-owners of the basement of the coaching centre at Rajinder Nagar, and the driver of a car, Manuj Kathuria — were also produced in the court.