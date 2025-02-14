Delhi CMO writes to X over unauthorised renaming of CM’s handle to ‘KejriwalatWork’

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delhi CM ‘X’ account row

Delhi Chief Minister Office (CMO) on Friday wrote to the social media platform X to restore the "CMO Delhi" official handle renamed to "KejriwalAtWork". The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are alleging that after loosing Delhi elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has turned the Delhi CM's X account into his personal account. In respect to the same, BJP demanded LG's intervention. A day after this controversy, CMO Delhi sent a mail to X to restore the account.

Delhi CMO writes to X

In an email to X on Friday, the CMO said that its "grey tick” handle, which has approximately 9,90,000 followers, has been changed to "@KejriwalAtWork". "As per established practice, official accounts are not associated with individuals and pass on to successors as and when change takes place. It is requested to ‘X’ platform to restore "@CMODelhi" and password of the same may kindly be sent to the official email ID cmdelhi@nic.in, which is the authorised official ID of Chief Minister, Delhi," the CMO said.

The mail further highlighted a parody account made using 'CMO Delhi" name. "In view of the above, it is requested to ‘X’ Platform to restore “@CMODelhi” and Password of the same may kindly be sent to the official email ID cmdelhi@nic.in, which is the authorized official ID of Hon’ble Chief Minister, Delhi. This, inter alia will ensure that the said Handle / ID is not misused in future and cannot be tampered with" the mail reads.

"This will ensure that the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office is not misused in future and cannot be tampered with, the letter said, asking the social media platform to deactivate any other account having “@cmodelhi” immediately," the Email reads further.

"Further, it is also requested that any ‘X’ Handle having “@cmodelhi” as its ID, must not be allowed on ‘X’ without consent of this office. Also at present any other account having “@cmodelhi” must be deactivated immediately," it adds.

On Thursday, the Delhi BJP president demanded the LG to seek a report from the IT department of the government on renaming the 'CMO Delhi' handle on X and its alleged use for putting up posts of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.