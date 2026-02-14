Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Khelo Delhi-Delhi Khel Mahakumbh' at Chhatrasal stadium

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the city’s biggest-ever sports festival Khelo Delhi-Delhi-Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal Stadium. Calling it more than just a sporting event, the Chief Minister said, “This is not just a competition, it’s a grand celebration of Delhi’s dreams.” The event marks the capital’s first large-scale state-level sports festival, aiming to bring sports to the heart of the city’s growth story. The official mascot of the festival, “Ranveer,” was also unveiled during the grand ceremony.

'Khelo Delhi-Delhi Khel Mahakumbh'

A month-long sports festival across 17 stadiums

The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh will run for one month across 17 major stadiums and sports complexes in the city. With more than 16,000 athletes already registered and a target of over 30,000 participants, it is being described as Delhi’s largest grassroots sports initiative so far.

Competitions will be held in seven major sports, athletics, football, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi and squash. Participants include school and college students, university players, sports academy trainees, registered clubs and open-category athletes. The government has also set a long-term goal of engaging one lakh grassroots athletes every year.

Star athletes join as brand ambassadors

To inspire young players, Olympic medalist and Khel Ratna awardee Ravi Dahiya, international cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and Paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar have been appointed as brand ambassadors of the festival. The launch event was full of energy and colour. The Chief Minister and dignitaries toured the stadium in an open jeep, greeting athletes and spectators.

'Khelo Delhi-Delhi Khel Mahakumbh'

One of the highlights was a grand march-past by more than 1,000 participants, including CWSN athletes, school bands, Nashik dhol performers, and players from Delhi’s universities and sports associations. Several athletes were honoured during the ceremony.

A lively performance by singer Parmish Verma added to the festive atmosphere. Among the prominent guests were Sports Minister Ashish Sood and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also said that her government is fully committed to building world-class sports infrastructure in Delhi. Plans include new stadiums, modernised grounds, better equipment, trained coaches and improved facilities.

She also announced major financial support for athletes under the new sports policy:

Rs 7 crore for Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists

Rs 5 crore for silver medalists

Rs 3 crore for bronze medalists

Rs 20 lakh annual assistance for national and international-level athletes

Rs 5 lakh support for state and national-level student athletes

Life insurance coverage up to Rs 10 lakh

The Chief Minister also shared that nearly Rs 33 crore in long-pending prize money has been released to athletes. Sports Minister Ashish Sood described the Mahakumbh as a people’s movement to make Delhi the sports capital of India. He said every local akhara and neighbourhood stadium will now become a training ground for future champions.

He added that investing in sports is not just about medals, but about building confidence, discipline and a healthy generation. The festival gives special importance to women’s participation. The government has made arrangements to ensure safety and comfort so that more young women feel encouraged to take part and build careers in sports.

Attractive prize structure

The event offers one of the most rewarding prize systems in the country:

Team Events: