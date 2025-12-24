Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, interacts with patients | VIDEO During her visit, CM Gupta personally spoke with patients and their families and assured them of timely medical care and good treatment during their stay at the hospital.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Dilshad Garden on Wednesday to inspect hospital facilities and review the quality of healthcare services. The inspection included visits to various wards, OPD, and emergency units to observe the hospital's operations and resources firsthand. MLA Sanjay Goyal accompanied the CM during the visit.

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta wrote, "I inspected the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Dilshad Garden. During the inspection, I spoke with patients and their families to understand their needs and the state of treatment and facilities from their perspective. I also reviewed patient facilities, cleanliness, timely treatment, and the availability of doctors and health workers in the OPD, wards, and emergency. Every patient visiting the hospital should receive care with respect, empathy, and trust. Providing easy, reliable, and high-quality healthcare to every family in Delhi is our priority."

CM interacts with patients and families

During her visit, CM Gupta personally spoke with patients and their families and assured them of timely medical care and quick treatment during their stay at the hospital. The Chief Minister also inquired about the progress of ongoing treatments and encouraged patients to share their feedback.

The CM reviewed patient facilities, cleanliness, availability of medicines, and the presence of doctors and health workers. She instructed hospital authorities to ensure that every patient receives high-quality treatment without delays. CM Gupta said that a clean environment, adequate medical supplies, and proper patient care should be a priority at all times.

CM’s directive to hospital staff

Addressing the staff, she highlighted that patient satisfaction and healthcare quality must remain the top priority. Hospital authorities also shared ongoing improvements and renovation work across various departments to provide modern medical facilities.