Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE: Atishi set to take oath shortly, visits Kejriwal ahead of ceremony

Atishi, who will be the third woman to serve as Delhi’s Chief Minister, is set to take the oath today at Raj Niwas along with five other ministers. President Droupadi Murmu had earlier appointed her as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, effective upon her swearing-in. The President also accepted Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation but stated that he would remain in office until the transition is complete.
In addition to Atishi, the President has cleared the appointment of five ministers, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat. These ministers will also be sworn in today.