Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE: Atishi set to take oath shortly, visits Kejriwal ahead of ceremony

In a recent statement, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dilip Pandey accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing government agencies to target AAP leaders. He claimed that when the BJP failed to "buy" AAP, they resorted to baseless allegations, resulting in the imprisonment of party members.

"The entire country has seen how the BJP tried to discredit AAP leaders when they couldn't coerce or buy them. Delhi's people have rejected BJP three times, leading the party to harbor hatred against AAP. Fortunately, the courts delivered justice, exposing the BJP's false accusations," Pandey said.

Pandey praised AAP's commitment to clean politics, calling it a historical example of honesty. He further highlighted how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chose to resign from his position until the public rendered its judgment on his integrity.

"The public court will convene tomorrow at 12 PM, and the people of Delhi will be there to declare that my Kejriwal is honest," he added.