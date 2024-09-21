Saturday, September 21, 2024
     
Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE: Atishi set to take oath shortly, visits Kejriwal ahead of ceremony

Atishi is set to take oath as Delhi's Chief Minister today at Raj Niwas, becoming the third woman to hold the position. President Droupadi Murmu has appointed her to succeed Arvind Kejriwal. Five new ministers will also be sworn in during the ceremony. Stay tuned for live updates.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2024 16:07 IST
Atishi Swearing-in Ceremony 2024 Live Updates
Image Source : PTI Delhi CM designate Atishi Singh.

Atishi, who will be the third woman to serve as Delhi’s Chief Minister, is set to take the oath today at Raj Niwas along with five other ministers. President Droupadi Murmu had earlier appointed her as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, effective upon her swearing-in. The President also accepted Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation but stated that he would remain in office until the transition is complete.

In addition to Atishi, the President has cleared the appointment of five ministers, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat. These ministers will also be sworn in today.

 

Live updates :Delhi CM oath ceremony Live

  • Sep 21, 2024 4:07 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    AAP leader Dilip Pandey accuses BJP of misusing agencies, praises Kejriwal's integrity

    In a recent statement, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dilip Pandey accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing government agencies to target AAP leaders. He claimed that when the BJP failed to "buy" AAP, they resorted to baseless allegations, resulting in the imprisonment of party members.

    "The entire country has seen how the BJP tried to discredit AAP leaders when they couldn't coerce or buy them. Delhi's people have rejected BJP three times, leading the party to harbor hatred against AAP. Fortunately, the courts delivered justice, exposing the BJP's false accusations," Pandey said.

    Pandey praised AAP's commitment to clean politics, calling it a historical example of honesty. He further highlighted how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chose to resign from his position until the public rendered its judgment on his integrity.

    "The public court will convene tomorrow at 12 PM, and the people of Delhi will be there to declare that my Kejriwal is honest," he added.

  • Sep 21, 2024 4:03 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Pankaj Gupta to attend ceremony

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP leader Pankaj Gupta are set to attend Atishi's oath-taking ceremony. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Sandeep Pathak, however, will not be present in Delhi for the event. Atishi is expected to arrive at the CM residence shortly for the formal proceedings.

     

  • Sep 21, 2024 3:59 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Atishi visits Arvind Kejriwal ahead of oath-taking ceremony

    Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi arrived at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal ahead of her oath-taking ceremony today. The event is scheduled to take place at Raj Niwas, marking Atishi's official assumption of her new role in the Delhi government.

     

  • Sep 21, 2024 3:41 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Atishi to meet outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    AAP leader and CM-designate Atishi, accompanied by the proposed ministers of the Delhi cabinet, will meet outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the oath-taking ceremony today, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The group will then proceed to Raj Niwas for the swearing-in event.

     

