Delhi CM Atishi alleges conspiracy being hatched to kill Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Assembly polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Friday alleged that a huge conspiracy is being made in Delhi to kill Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. She said that there are two players in this conspiracy: one is a BJP worker, and the other player is the Delhi Police.

"We have complained to the Election Commission about the attacks on Arvind Kejriwal. We have demanded an audit report on the attacks on him," she said.

Saying that she is continuously seeing attacks on Arvind Kejriwal one after the other, Atishi said when the party investigated, it was found out that a BJP worker did the attack.

She alleged that the attackers reached Arvind Kejriwal's car in Hari Nagar yesterday, and the Delhi Police didn't stop them. "Yesterday attackers came to attack with stones and sticks in Kalibari, but Delhi Police didn't stop them," she said.

She alleged that the BJP's only goal is to eliminate Arvind Kejriwal by any means. Earlier, Atishi wrote a letter to the election officer of Delhi, alleging that the Delhi Police is trying to close the complaint against BJP workers who allegedly intimidated AAP volunteers on January 21 and 22 and sought transfers of accused police officials.

CM Atishi has written that AAP workers are being pressured to sign false statements by police that mention that no violence or intimidation took place.

"I had made a complaint regarding intimidation of AAP volunteers by BJP workers yesterday (21.01.2025) and today (22.01.2025). Both complaints are enclosed. On 21.012025. I received a notice u/s 94 BNSS from SHO Govindpuri regarding the complaint made on 21.01.2025 (enclosed)," she said.

"However, instead of investigating the complaints, I have come to know that our volunteers who had received threats from the BJP workers are now getting calls from the Police on the pretext of taking statements. The area SHO, Dharamveer, Inspector Sushil Sharma, and Constable Jai Bhagwan are approaching our volunteers. They are trying to convince our volunteers to file false statements and are persuading them to close the case," read the letter further.

"The Investigating Officer -- Sh Jai Bhagwan and Sh Sushil Shama -- met Vijeta, Rekha Bassi, and Deepa Deol -- who are volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party, and dictated statements to them where it was stated that no violence or intimidation took place. They then pressurised the aforementioned persons to sign those statements," mentioned the letter.

