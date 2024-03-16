Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal reaches court on ED complaints over non-compliance of summons

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday (March 16) on ED complaints alleging non-compliance of summons issued to him by the investigating agency.

Security has been stepped up outside the court.

This comes after a Delhi court on Friday rejected Arvind Kejriwal’s plea to stay summons on complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked the Delhi Chief Minister to appear before it on Saturday.

Kejriwal had challenged the summons issued by the Magistrate court after taking cognizance of two complaints filed by the ED for avoidance of summons issued to him.

The Delhi CM had moved the sessions court against the order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra asking him to appear before her on March 16.

The Enforcement Directorate filed two complaints before the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses no.4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED said.

The ED had earlier moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Kejriwal has till date skipped eight summonses issued by the agency.