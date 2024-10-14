Delhi Chief Minister Atishi calls on PM Modi for first time after assuming CM office

Follow us on Image Source : X/PMO Delhi Chief Minister Atishi meets PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. This was her first meeting with the prime minister after assuming Delhi chief minister office. The agenda of the meeting is yet not cleared.

The meeting comes at a time when ruling party in Delhi - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is at loggerhead with LG VK Saxena over the allotment of Chief Minister residence.

Flagstaff Road bungalow row continues to rage a day after its allotment to CM Atishi

The AAP dispensation indulged in "the most devious and diabolic" exercise to "mislead" people over allotment of 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow by "subverting" norms and procedures and "hiding facts", a statement from the LG office charged on Saturday. A day after the bungalow was allotted to Chief Minister Atishi, the LG office blamed her also of being part of the exercise.

The bungalow where Arvind Kejriwal lived as the Delhi chief minister for nine years came into a full blown tussle involving the AAP, BJP and the LG office over its vacation and fresh allotment.

"Within a span of just about 48 hours, when the house was handed over by Kejriwal and allotted to Atishi, the AAP, ministers and even the chief minister, resorted to the most devious and diabolic exercise of misleading the people of Delhi and the entire country by way of subverting norms and procedures, hiding facts to this effect and abusing the LG incessantly," alleged the statement.

Sources at the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said it was "sad to see the statement by the LG office which is full of abuses and allegations on the elected government.

"The AAP government is busy working on a war footing to revive and fix all the works stopped by the LG in the last few months. These comments by the LG are really not worth responding to," they said.

The Secretariat said that the LG was "abused" and political motives were attributed to him.