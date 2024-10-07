Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to move to 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow, shifting underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is set to shift to the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow on Monday, following the recent vacating of the residence by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has moved to a new address in Lutyens' Delhi. The process of relocating the chief minister's personal effects and belongings is currently underway, according to officials. Notably, Atishi was previously allotted the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road after her appointment as a minister in the Kejriwal government last year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal, who resigned as chief minister in September, vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines last Friday. His new address is 5, Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House, which has been allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal.

Atishi used to stay in south Delhi's Kalkaji with her parents while former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was occupying the AB-17 bungalow. Last week, Sisodia vacated the house and moved to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh's official residence on RP Road, officials added.

Atishi, Kejriwal address joint presser

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addressed a joint press conference with Kejriwal and promised to complete road repair works before assembly elections and restart projects "stalled" by the BJP while the AAP supremo was in jail. It was their first joint media interaction after Kejriwal resigned and Atishi took over as the Chief Minister. "To begin with, her government will repair damaged roads before the assembly elections due early next year. The party has identified 89 damaged PWD (Public Works Department) roads for strengthening," She added.

Atishi took over as the eighth CM of Delhi

It should be mentioned here that Atishi took charge as the chief minister of Delhi on September 21, after Kejriwal resigned, announcing he won't return until people give him a certificate of honesty. She is an elected member of the 7th Delhi Assembly representing the Kalkaji Assembly constituency since 2020. Atishi contested in the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly election from the Kalkaji constituency of South Delhi. She defeated Dharambir Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, by 11,422 votes.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: 'Mockery of Constitution': BJP reacts after Atishi leaves Kejriwal's chair empty, takes charge as Delhi CM