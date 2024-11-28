Delhi cabinet extends EV policy till March 2025, restarts subsidy on electric vehicles purchase

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi

Amid a series of decisions announced during the state cabinet meeting held today, the Delhi government on Thursday (November 28) also declared the extension of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy till March 31, 2025. According to the information released, the Delhi Chief Minister said, the decision was made in light of the city’s poor air quality. She stated that the Delhi cabinet has decided to extend the EV policy and roll out subsidies and road tax exemptions effective from January 1, 2024.

"The Delhi Cabinet has today decided to restart the stalled "Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy." Till 2019-20, only 4% of the vehicles registered in Delhi were electric vehicles, but after this progressive policy, today the percentage increased to 12%, which is the highest in the country. When other parties could not implement such a policy in their states, this policy was stopped for months by sending Arvind Kejriwal to jail. Buyers did not get subsidy; there was no exemption on road tax," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

"But today it has been decided in the cabinet that the subsidy for all the electric vehicles sold in Delhi after 01.01.2024 will be sent to the buyers' accounts. Also, this policy is being extended till 31 March 2025," she added.

Significantly, the Chief Minister today also announced a grant of over Rs 17 crores to the Delhi Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation Limited (DSFDC). She stated that this decision will ensure that pending salaries for employees of this corporation are disbursed.

Additionally, she also announced the establishment of an Optometry Training Wing at Gurunanak Eye Hospital in Delhi. "The government is committed to providing better health facilities to the people of Delhi. In this direction, young professionals will be prepared through the optometry training wing," the CM remarked.