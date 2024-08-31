Delhi businessman gets extortion call in name of Gangster Goldy Brar, police begin probe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Delhi Businessman gets extortion call

A real estate businessman from Vasant Vihar has been threatened with an extortion demand in the name of gangster Goldy Brar. The businessman received a WhatsApp call from an international number a few days ago; the caller identified himself as Brar and threatened him to pay 2 crore.

Taking cognizance into account, a case of extortion has been registered in PS Vasant Vihar, and an investigation has been conducted. Further investigation is underway into the matter.

Canada-based gangster Brar is a wanted criminal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and various states of the country. He is also wanted for the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala.

This was not the first time such an incident had happened in the city where real estate businessmen have been targeted.

Gangster Goldy Brar, suspected to be hiding in the US, has allegedly been involved in threatening several businessmen in Delhi-NCR in the past few months.

According to reports, Brar has previously given threat calls to Bollywood singers Honey Singh and Gippy Grewal. His associates had allegedly opened fire at Gippy Grewal's house in Canada.