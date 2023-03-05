Delhi budget session 2023 to commence from March 17

Follow us on Image Source : @KGAHLOT/TWITTER The session will begin with Lt Governor VK Saxena's address.

Delhi Assembly budget session will commence on March 17 while the budget will be presented on March 21, officials informed on Sunday.

Following the arrest of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, this will be the first time since AAP came into power that the budget will be presented by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot. Gahlot was handed over the finance portfolio, previously held by Sisodia, recently.

After getting the finance portfolio, Gahlot held several meetings with the ministry officials. Even before Sisodia's arrest, Gahlot was part of the budget-related meetings.

"The budget session of the Delhi Assembly will commence on March 17 and the budget will be presented on March 21," said an official. The session will begin with Lt Governor VK Saxena's address. The 2022-23 budget was presented on March 26 last year by Sisodia.

Called the Rozgar Budget, it was a Rs 75,800-crore budget with a five-year plan to create 20 lakh jobs through initiatives like a new electronic city and promotion of night economy to boost business and trade activities.

On Saturday, a Delhi court extended by two days the CBI custody of Sisodia to allow the investigation agency to confront him with material witnesses. Sisodia's former cabinet colleague, Satyendar Jain, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case, has also resigned from cabinet.

ALSO READ | 'I love you Manish Sisodia': Delhi police files FIR against school for putting banner I DETAILS

ALSO READ | Delhi excise policy scam case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's CBI remand till March 6