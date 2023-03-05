'I love you Manish Sisodia': Delhi police files FIR against school for putting banner at entrance gate

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Some unknown people installed posters at the entrance gate of a Delhi-run school.

The Delhi Police took stern action against a government-run school for putting a banner in favour of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Notably, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

On Saturday, a Delhi government school in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area installed a poster saying, "'I Love Manish Sisodia' at the entrance gate of the educational institute.

Subsequently, Diwakar Pandey, a local resident, protested against the banner and asked the people involved in the installation to remove it. However, the residents claimed the staff said they had permission from a local MLA. When Pandey called the MLA, he allegedly agreed about the permission. Later, the local filed an FIR against the school authority under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

"We even asked them if they had permission. They claimed to be related to MLA Abdul Rehman. After this, a person contacted the MLA and asked him if he had given permission and the MLA replied with a yes. We know the MLA is lying as such permission is never given for a school to be used for some political gains." Pandey added.

The complainant stated that the banner was removed after the people protested. He said, "The problem is that children were made to write 'I love Manish Sisodia'. Our culture does not allow all these things."

"They are trying to brainwash the children. We asked the principal, but he failed to recognize the seriousness of the matter, after which I lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case taking cognizance and assured that the culprits will be punished," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, several videos went viral on social media platforms wherein teachers were seen forcing school students to write emotional notes concerning the arrest of the education minister on the desks.

