Delhi blast: Where did the explosion take place near Red Fort? Know all details

New Delhi:

A powerful explosion in an i20 car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station shook central Delhi on Monday evening, killing 11 people and injuring over 30 others. The blast occurred just metres away from the historic Lal Qila (Red Fort), a high-security zone and popular tourist destination.

What we know about the blast so far

According to police, the explosion appeared to originate from the rear side of the car. However, initial forensic checks have raised questions no crater was found at the site and none of the injured had nails, shrapnel, or burn marks, which are typically seen in conventional blasts. Officials said these unusual findings suggest the explosion may not have been caused by a standard explosive device. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell and forensic experts is examining the debris to trace the vehicle’s registration number and identify the owner.

Two detained, investigation intensifies

Two suspects have been detained in connection with the explosion and are being questioned to determine whether the blast was accidental or part of a larger plan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have joined the probe. Evidence is being collected from the site to establish the nature and trigger of the explosion.

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah review situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have reviewed the situation. Shah spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, directing all agencies to respond swiftly and maintain coordination. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is also monitoring the situation closely. Commissioner Golcha confirmed that the situation is under control and that updates are being regularly shared with the Home Ministry.

“At around 6:52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light near Red Fort Metro Gate No. 1. An explosion occurred in that vehicle, damaging nearby cars. All agencies — FSL, NIA — are at the spot. The situation is being monitored closely,” he said.