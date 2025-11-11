Delhi blast: New CCTV footage captures chaos moments after deadly explosion | Video The blast occurred inside a moving Hyundai i20 with a Haryana registration, leading to massive damage and triggering a high-level security alert across the national capital.

New Delhi:

New CCTV footage from the bustling market near Delhi’s Red Fort has captured the exact moment chaos unfolded following Monday’s deadly car explosion. The video shows people running for cover as shops shook from the powerful blast, sending shockwaves through the area. Panic gripped the streets as terrified locals scrambled to safety moments after the explosion ripped through a moving car near the Red Fort Metro Station.

Powerful explosion claims 12 lives

A powerful explosion occurred inside a moving Hyundai i20 car bearing a Haryana registration number on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring 29 others. Several vehicles parked nearby were gutted in the resulting fire. The injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, while forensic and bomb disposal teams from the Delhi Police, NIA, NSG, and SFL began on-ground investigations soon after the blast.

An FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act at Kotwali Police Station. Following the attack, the national capital has been placed on high alert, with tightened security at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals.

Amit Shah chairs high-level security review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence on Tuesday morning to review the situation. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, IB Director Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, and NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.

Shah said that top investigative agencies were probing the blast with “full intensity” and assured that “no angle will be left unexplored.” He had earlier visited the injured at LNJP Hospital and promised a detailed review with security agencies.

Pulwama connection under probe

Initial investigations have traced the Hyundai i20 car to a resident of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting a possible terror link. CCTV footage obtained by the Delhi Police shows the suspect’s vehicle entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area moments before the explosion.

Over 100 CCTV clips from toll plazas and nearby areas are being examined to determine the complete movement of the vehicle. Police teams also conducted night-long raids across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and adjoining localities, detaining four individuals for questioning.

Investigators are now probing whether the explosion was a planned terror attack or a suicide bombing, as the blast occurred in a moving car with three occupants.