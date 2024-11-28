Delhi blast: First video emerges after explosion, loud noise can be heard in CCTV footage

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Delhi blast: First video emerges after explosion

As the authorities initiated a probe into the explosion that was heard near a PVR multiplex in Delhi's Prashant Vihar on Thursday (November 28), a first video of the incident has surfaced. According to the information released, the footage, supposedly shot near the PVR multiplex, (close to the explosion site), shows the area enveloped in white smoke, leaving people puzzled over what had happened.





About the incident

It is pertinent to note that a massive explosion was heard near a PVR multiplex in Delhi's Prashant Vihar on Thursday, according to police. Soon after receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. Police further added that it was verifying a call that was received regarding the explosion at the spot. A police team is also investigating the cause of the blast.

"A call regarding a blast was received from the Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 am today. Fire tenders have reached the site," Delhi Fire Service was quoted as saying by ANI.

The explosion near the PVR cinema in Prashant Vihar caused panic among residents and passersby. Emergency services, including fire tenders, rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

No casualties reported

While officials and police are yet to confirm the cause of the explosion, significantly no casualties have been reported in the aftermath of the incident.

The authorities stated the driver of a three-wheeler, which was parked nearby, sustained minor injuries, and is stated to be stable. "We received a call regarding a blast in the Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 am. We rushed four fire tenders on the spot. Our teams are following the rest of the details," an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

In a statement, the police said the PCR unit received a call informing about a bomb-like explosion in the Prashant Vihar area. A Bomb detection team, dog squad, local police force, along with Delhi Fire Services are present at the spot.