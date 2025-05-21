Delhi Assembly to install portraits of Veer Savarkar, Dayanand Saraswati, and Madan Mohan Malaviya The decision to install the portraits of the trio was taken at a meeting chaired by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, with the aim of commemorating the trio’s contributions to India’s freedom movement, social reform, and educational renaissance.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Legislative Assembly will soon install official portraits of three prominent national icons - Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya - following a unanimous resolution passed by its General Purposes Committee.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, with the aim of commemorating the trio’s contributions to India’s freedom movement, social reform, and educational renaissance. The portraits will be displayed within the Assembly complex as a tribute to their enduring legacies.

The proposal was put forward by BJP legislator and committee member Abhay Verma, who said these figures had played transformative roles in shaping India’s moral and intellectual foundation. "Their life stories reflect patriotism, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to public service. Their portraits will serve as a reminder and source of inspiration for generations to come," Verma stated.

Among the leaders present at the meeting were Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and committee members Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Tilak Ram Gupta, and Veer Singh Dhingan. The resolution received unanimous support.

The committee specifically noted the significance of including Veer Savarkar’s portrait, highlighting his well-documented contributions to India’s independence struggle. It also reaffirmed the Assembly’s longstanding tradition of honouring national heroes through symbolic recognitions within the Vidhan Sabha.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said the Assembly remains committed to upholding the values of democracy and cultural heritage. "This decision not only pays homage to three towering figures of Indian history but also reinforces our collective responsibility to preserve their vision and ideals in the democratic fabric of the country," he said.