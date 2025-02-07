Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 Date: Poll outcome for capital to be declared on February 8, details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: The Assembly Elections 2025 in Delhi ended on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, February 8, at 8 am. The voting for all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi was held in a single phase on February 5. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress party are the important parties in Delhi. The BJP is contesting elections in an alliance with the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The party left Burari and Deoli constituencies for these two parties. According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, 60.54 per cent of voters used their franchise in Delhi.

The total number of electors in Delhi as per electoral rolls is 1,55,37,634, including 12,776 service voters. 12 constituencies, including Bawana, Sultanpur Majra, Mangolpuri, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Madipur, Deoli, Trilokpuri, Ambedkar Nagar, Kondli, Seemapuri, and Gokalpur, are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), while no seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The total number of polling stations in 2025 is 13,033. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal was the Delhi Chief Minister from 2015 to 2020 and again from 2020 to 2024. Atishi has been the Delhi Chief Minister since September 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (AAP) from Kalkaji, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia (AAP) from Jangpura, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP) from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit (Congress) from New Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) from Kalkaji, Alka Lamba (Congress) from Kalkaji, Saurabh Bhardwaj (AAP) from Greater Kailash, Satyendra Kumar Jain (AAP) from Shakur Basti, Somnath Bharti (AAP) from Malviya Nagar, Arvinder Singh Lovely (BJP) from Gandhi Nagar, Imran Hussain (AAP) from Ballimaran, Rakhi Birla (AAP) from Madipur, Satish Upadhyay (BJP) from Malviya Nagar, Devender Yadav (Congress) from Badli, Anil Chaudhary (Congress) from Patparganj, Gopal Rai (AAP) from Babarpur, Sahiram Pahalwan (AAP) from Tughlakabad, Ram Singh Netaji (AAP) from Badarpur, Vijender Gupta (BJP) from Rohini, Raj Kumar Chauhan (BJP) from Mangolpuri, Amanatullah Khan (AAP) from Okhla, Kailash Gahlot (BJP) from Bijwasan, Avadh Ojha (AAP) from Patparganj, Abhay Verma (BJP) from Laxmi Nagar, Om Prakash Sharma (BJP) from Vishwas Nagar, Jitender Singh Shunty (AAP) from Shahdara, Rajesh Lilothia (Congress) from Seemapuri, Kapil Mishra (BJP) from Karawal Nagar, Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP) from Mustafabad, Shikha Roy (BJP) from Greater Kailash, Brahm Singh Tanwar (AAP) from Chhatarpur, Abhishek Dutt (Congress) from Kasturba Nagar, Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP) from Jangpura, Durgesh Pathak (AAP) from Rajinder Nagar, Devinder Sehrawat (Congress) from Bijwasan, Kartar Singh Tanwar (BJP) from Chhatarpur, Adarsh Shastri (Congress) from Dwarka, Mukesh Sharma (Congress) from Uttam Nagar, Ashish Sood (BJP) from Janakpuri, Vinay Mishra (AAP) from Dwarka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP) from Rajouri Garden, Raaj Kumar Anand (BJP) from Patel Nagar, Haroon Yusuf (Congress) from Ballimaran, Dushyant Kumar Gautam (BJP) from Karol Bagh, Krishna Tirath (Congress) from Patel Nagar, Som Dutt (AAP) from Sadar Bazar, Raghuvinder Shokeen (AAP) from Nangloi Jat and Asim Ahmed Khan (Congress) from Matia Mahal are some of the key candidates in the Delhi Assembly polls.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, retained the government with 62 seats. The party received 49,74,592 votes, or 53.57% of the total votes polled. The BJP gained just five seats and won 8 with a vote share of 38.51%. The Congress failed to get any seat yet again and received just 4.26% of the votes. Kejriwal again became the Delhi Chief Minister.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, the AAP won a massive 67 seats with 54.34% of the total votes polled. The BJP was just reduced to just three seats with a vote share of 32.19%. The Congress failed to get any seat for the first time in the capital city and received just 9.65% of the votes. Kejriwal became the Delhi Chief Minister for the second time after his 49-day first term.