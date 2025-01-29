PM Modi in Delhi rally: Deepest condolences to devotees who lost loved ones at Mahakumbh stampede

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X PM Modi at Delhi poll rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a mega rally in Delhi's Usmanpur area. At the outset, he expressed condolences over the deaths in the Mahakumbh stamped during the the wee hours on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan.

He said, "Before I address today's election rally, I express my condolences towards the families of the people who have lost their lives at the painful accident which occurred in Mahakumbh. I express my sympathies with the affected families. Many people suffered injuries. I am constantly in touch with the Uttar Pradesh govt. For a brief time, the process of holy dip was obstructed but it has been going on smoothly for some hours now."

Lauding BJP's manifesto, PM Modi said that Delhi BJP has made a wonderful Sankalp Patra for the people. They have promised to bring good plans for every section. When the BJP government is formed after February 8, all the promises will be fulfilled within the time limit, this is Modi's guarantee. Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of fulfilment of the guarantee.

He said that the capital of developed India should also be a model city and asked people, does Delhi look like the capital of a modern country today? He said that 25 years of the 21st century have passed, we have seen the first 14 years of it, we have seen Congress, we have also seen the disaster. Both have ruined your 2 generations.

Even today there is the same jam, dirty water in the streets, broken roads, and dirty water for drinking. Delhi has to be brought out of these conditions. We have to complete the pending work of 11 years and also work for the coming 25 years.

Moreover, he said that before he took charge as the prime minister only 3 crore tap water connections were in India but after he came to power, he didn't shut the scheme but intensified it. Accordingly, 12 crore tap water connections were given during his tenure, the PM said.

On the Yamuna cleaning issue, the PM lambasted AAP and said that they vowed to clean the Yamuna but with now audacity they claim that Yamuna cleaning does not ensure votes. Taking a dig, he said they want people from Purvanchal to celebrate Chath Puja in unclean water.

On Kejriwal's allegations regarding Yamuna river poisoning, PM Modi said, "A former CM of Delhi has levelled disgusting allegations on people of Haryana. Due to fear of losing, people from 'aapda' have got rattled. Are people of Haryana different from those in Delhi? Are relatives of those living in Haryana not residing in Delhi? Can the people of Haryana poison the water their own people drink? The water sent by Haryana is consumed by everyone living in Delhi, which also includes this Prime Minister..."