Delhi Assembly elections: Congress fields ex-AAP MLA Dharam Pal from Mundka, Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar

Delhi Assembly elections: Congress on Tuesday released another list for the upcoming Assembly elections in national capital. It has fielded former AAP MLA Dharam Pal Lakda who joined Congress recently has been fielded from Mundka and former Union Minister Krishna Tirath has been fielded from Patel Nagar.

Congress has fielded former MLA Asif Mohammad Khan's daughter and Shaheenbagh councilor Ariba Khan as its candidate from Delhi's Okhla Assembly.

The AAP has already released its list of 70 candidates and the party is campaigning aggressively in the polls. Arvind Kejriwal will again contest from the New Delhi seat and the BJP has fielded Saheb Singh Verma's son Parvesh Verma against him.

