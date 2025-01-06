Delhi assembly elections: AAP alleges scam in voter list of New Delhi constituency

Follow us on Image Source : X CM Atishi alleges voter list scam

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Atishi claimed voter fraud in the New Delhi constituency. In a press conference. She also questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not detecting the scam. Delhi CM alleged that 10 per cent e being added and six per cent voters are being removed. Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders and Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh were also present at the press conference.

Delhi assembly elections: CM allege voter fraud

"Between October 29 and January 2, applications to delete more than 6 thousand votes were received. This means that voters' names are being removed wrongly. 10% voters are being added and 6% voters are being removed. In this case the entire election result will become permanent. The biggest revelation came when 84 people applied for deletion of votes. The Election Commission called him. So these people clearly said that we did not give even a single application,"

She further questone the working of Election Commission of India (ECI) and said, "...When summary revision was going on - when booth level officers of election commission were going door to door, why they (voters) were not shifted? It's clear that a conspiracy is being going on to cut the votes, in a wrong way... 10% votes to be added and 5 % to be deleted - this is the conspiracy that is going on..."

In the same press conference, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, "On January 2, 3, and 4, 2025, the hearing for vote deletion was held at the New Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election Commission office. On all three days, various objectors were summoned for the hearing. Only 11 objectors came to the EC office and shockingly all of them denied having submitted any application to delete votes. They said that their names were misused."

The alleged voter deletions have become a contentious issue as the Delhi Assembly elections, slated for February, draws near with AAP aiming for a third consecutive term after winning 62 out of 70 seats in the last elections.