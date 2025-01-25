Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Top 10 poll promises in BJP's Sankalp Patra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah launches the third part of BJP manifesto

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its third and last manifesto at the Delhi BJP headquarters on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the 'Vikasit Dilli Sankalp Patra' ahead of the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

While addressing the event, Shah targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of "lying" and not fulfilling his promises and asserted that "getting rid of liars and betrayers" is the biggest poll issue in the national capital.

Here are the top ten poll promises made by the bJP

BJP will provide 50,000 government jobs if it comes to power. 20 lakh employment and self-employment opportunities will be provided. Rs 4,000 per year will be credited to the National Common Mobility Card of needy students for metro travel. An integrated public transport network will be created with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore. Delhi will become a 100 per cent e-bus city, along with 24x7 metro and buses will be available. Through the Yamuna Fund, the BJP will revive Yamuna and develop the Yamuna River Front on the lines of the Sabarmati River Front. A grand Mahabharata corridor will be developed to promote the mythological epic Mahabharata. A Gig Workers Welfare Board will be formed. The party will provide life insurance up to Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance up to Rs 5 lakh and scholarships for the education of their children. If BJP comes to power, it will end manual scavenging in Delhi. Life insurance up to ₹10 lakh, scholarship for children's education and formation of 'Textile Workers Welfare Board' for the textile workers.

