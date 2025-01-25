Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Piyush Goyal slams Kejriwal, says 'AAP leader is kattar beimaan'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Union Minister Piyush Goyal attended the India TV conclave 'Chunav Manch' on Saturday (January 25). He spoke on multiple issues, including the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. Taking a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Goyal said the AAP chief is a 'kattar beimaan' (Hardcore cheater).

Hailing works done by the Centre government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the people of Delhi trust PM Modi. On the other hand, the Kejriwal government ruined the national capital in the last ten years, the BJP leader asserted.

Modiji's model of development will be implemented in Delhi: Goyal

Goyal asserted that the BJP will implement Modiji's model of development in Delhi. People in the city witnessed development works carried out by the Centre, he added.

Goyal targets Kejriwal over mohalla clinics

Where are 1,000 mohalla clinics? 70 per cent of people yet go to private hospitals, he said. They boast about a revolution in education but the fact is that they just reconstructed a few classes with over-budget, the BJP leader said.

He targeted Kejriwal over issues like - corruption, sheesh mahal and pollution. Kejriwal is the person who used to say he would not accept any Bangalow, but look today, he built a sheesh mahal (royal palace), the BJP leader asserted. The credibility of the AAP chief was reduced to zero after he failed to meet his all promises one after another, he said.

Mentioning the 'liquor scam', Goyal said the excise policy has very good revenue potential but they (AAP leaders) ruined it.

"Kejriwal misused Delhi's budget for advertisements. He spent the city's budget as if it was his jagir (fief)," he said.

Speaking on his party's strategy, the BJP leader said his party-led governments use all the budget for the welfare of people.

Policies to empower people is not 'revdi' culture: Goyal

On the question about 'revdi' (freebies) offered by the BJP, he said his party brings policies for empowering the poor. Policies to empower people are not a 'revdi', the BJP leader asserted.

He cited the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao policies to explain how BJP's poll promises were different from that of AAP's ones.

"We fulfil all promises we made. We ended the sand mafias and land mafias in Uttar Pradesh," Goyal said praising his party's policies.

