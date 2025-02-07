Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Police registers 1,100 cases of MCC violations, detained over 35,000 people

Friday, February 07, 2025
     
Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly took place on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on Saturday. The results will determine whether the AAP secures a third consecutive term in power or the BJP ends its 27-year wait to rule the capital.

Published : Feb 07, 2025 15:49 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 15:57 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Police and security personnel stand guard during the Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Delhi Police have registered 1,100 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and arrested or detained over 35,000 people in connection with these cases, an official said on Friday (February 7). The cases were filed between January 7, when the MCC came into force, and February 6.

A total of around 35,516 people have been arrested or detained under various provisions of preventive action and other acts, according to a statement. Police have confiscated 477 illegal firearms and 538 cartridges, with 499 people arrested under the Arms Act, the statement said.

The police have also seized 1,15,103 litres of liquor and arrested 1,426 people, 206.712 kg of drugs worth over Rs 77.9 crore, along with more than 1,200 banned injections, and arrested 179 people so far.

Law enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 11.70 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement added. Polling for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi took place on Wednesday, with the votes set to be counted on Saturday (February 8).

Delhi LG orders probe into AAP's poaching allegations against BJP

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered an anti-corruption branch (ACB) probe into allegations by the AAP leaders that the BJP attempted to poach its candidates. The ACB team has reached AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence to carry forward its probe. The probe was ordered just a day before the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly for which elections took place on February 5.

"Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been making allegations that the BJP is offering bribes to its MLAs to quit the party and join the BJP. The lieutenant governor has directed that this matter merits a thorough investigation through the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to establish the truth," the LG office said in a letter to the chief secretary.

The direction to the chief secretary came in response to a representation by Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal to the LG's office.

"The allegations levelled by Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh are very serious and call for an immediate investigation, as they have not furnished any proof or evidence to substantiate their claims- such as details of phone calls or the individuals involved," Mittal said in his letter to the LG.

"I request you to direct the Anti-Corruption Bureau or any other investigating agency to register an FIR and conduct a detailed probe regarding the alleged offer of Rs 15 crore to seven sitting AAP MLAs," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to poach 16 AAP candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls results. The AAP candidates received offers from the BJP, promising ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switched sides, he alleged. Similar allegations were also made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Echoing Kejriwal’s claims, AAP candidate from Sultanpur Majra and Delhi Minister Mukesh Ahlawat, as well as AAP’s sitting MLA and candidate from Dwarka, Vinay Mishra, claimed that they were approached with such offers. Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly took place on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on Saturday. The results will determine whether the AAP secures a third consecutive term in power or the BJP ends its 27-year wait to rule the capital.

