Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. The party has fielded Farhad Suri from Jangpura against senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. In addition, Asim Ahmed Khan has been given the ticket from Matia Mahal, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Matiala, Dharmpal Chandela from Rajouri Garden, Gurcharan Singh Raju from Krishna Nagar among others.