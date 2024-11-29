Congress to go solo in Delhi Assembly elections, announces no alliance with AAP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Congress party on Friday announced its decision to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections alone, ruling out any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav stated that the party will contest all 70 seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on its own. He clarified that there will be no alliance with any party for the elections. Yadav further stated that the decision regarding the Chief Ministerial candidate will be made by the Congress Legislative Party after the elections.

Earlier this month, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal compared the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections to a 'dharamyudh', akin to the one in the Mahabharata. "Delhi Assembly election is like a 'dharamyudh'. They have immense money and power like the Kauravas, but God and the people are with us as was the case with the Pandavas," the former CM said, in an address to district-level office bearers of the party in Chandni Chowk.

BJP announces 43 committees for Delhi Assembly polls

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP on Thursday (November 28) announced 43 committees for assembly poll-related work, including those for campaigns aimed at women, youngsters, SCs, OBCs and contact with central-scheme beneficiaries. The names of the committee members were declared as per the direction of BJP state chief Virendra Sachdeva. The committees were formed for various election-related work, including nomination, media relations, suggesting campaign narrative, social media, documentation, data management, special contacts and logistics, among others.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The Legislative Assembly elections of Delhi for all 70 constituencies are scheduled to be held on or before February 2025. The previous Assembly elections were held in February 2020. After the election, the Aam Aadmi Party formed the state government, with Arvind Kejriwal becoming Chief Minister for a third term. The tenure of 7th Delhi Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 February 2025.

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP announces 11 candidates, fields turncoats Anil Jha, Veer Singh Dhingan | Check list