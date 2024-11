Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP announces 11 candidates, fields turncoats Anil Jha, Veer Singh Dhingan | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The party has fielded turncoats Anil Jha from Kirari and Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri. Apart from them, the party has fielded, Brahma Singh Tanwar from Chhatarpur, Deepak Singla from Vishwas Nagar, Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar, BB Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar, Ram Singh Neta Ji from Badarpur, Zubair Chaudhary from Seelampur, Gaurav Sharma from Ghonda, Manoj Tyagi from Karawal Nagar and Sumesh Shokeen from Matiala.

This is a breaking news. More details to be added.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)