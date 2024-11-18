Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen joins Aam Aadmi Party: Who is he? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AAMAADMIPARTY Sumesh Shokeen along with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. After joining the party, Shokeen expressed his commitment to working under the leadership of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the betterment of Delhi's rural areas (Delhi Dehat). "Whatever work is being done for Delhi Dehat, to connect it with Delhi, it is being done under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. I will work together with Arvind Kejriwal for the people of Delhi Dehat and my constituency," Shokeen added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal welcomed Shokeen to the party and termed him a "prominent leader" of Delhi Dehat. Welcoming the new member, Kejriwal highlighted his government's developmental work in Delhi Dehat. “Before our government, no significant work was done in Delhi Dehat. Sheila Dikshit didn’t even know that farming happens in these areas. We have built schools, sewage treatment plants (STPs), and roads in Delhi Dehat, ensuring the same development as in urban Delhi,” said Kejriwal. The AAP chief further added that the inclusion of Somesh Shokeen in AAP will strengthen the party and its efforts for Delhi Dehat.

Who is Sumesh Shokeen?

Sumesh Shokeen is a former MLA from Matiala. Earlier, he was in the National Youth Congress and later served the Sheila Dixit-led congress government in Delhi from 2008 to 2013. He has been an advocate for the rights and welfare of the rural population, emphasising the integration of Delhi's urban and rural regions.

ALSO READ: Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot quits Aam Aadmi Party, raises question on Yamuna, 'Sheeshmahal' | Details