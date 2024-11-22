Delhi Assembly Election: AAP to launch poll campaign, Arvind Kejriwal to address 'freebies' controversy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leaders of Aam Aadmi Party.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday will officially launch its campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, set to take place in February 2025. The launch event will be marked by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who will lead a discussion on the issue of "revadis" (freebies) which has been a central theme of the party's electoral strategy. Kejriwal's address will be aimed at explaining the party's vision for welfare policies and responding to the opposition's criticism of providing free services.

Earlier on Thursday, AAP released its first list of 11 candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The list includes several key leaders who switched allegiance from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, as well as new faces. Among the prominent names are former BJP leaders Anil Jha, BB Tyagi, and Brahm Singh Tanwar, all of whom have joined AAP and will contest from Kirari, Laxmi Nagar, and Chhatarpur constituencies, respectively. Additionally, former Congress leaders Zubair Choudhary (Seelampur), Somesh Shokeen (Matiala), and Vir Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri) are also part of the lineup.

In a strategic move, the AAP has dropped three sitting legislators from its list, signaling a shift in its approach as it prepares for the February 2025 elections. The other nominees in the first list include Ram Singh Netaji (Badarpur), Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Gaurav Sharma (Ghonda), Deepak Singhla (Vishwas Nagar), and Manoj Tyagi (Karawal Nagar).

AAP, which won a significant victory in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, securing 62 out of 70 seats, is aiming to maintain its stronghold in the capital. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats in the last election. The upcoming elections, scheduled for February 2025, will mark the end of the current assembly term, which concludes on February 23, 2025.

As AAP gears up for a vigorous campaign, the party is expected to focus on issues like education, healthcare, and the provision of free services, all while addressing the ongoing debate over freebies. The Delhi election is anticipated to be fiercely contested, with both national and local issues likely to dominate the political discourse in the coming months.